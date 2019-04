Years ago, Rebecca Black released a song titled "Friday." You remember it? "Partying and partyin', yeah! Fun, fun, fun, fun." Yeah, people made fun of it constantly. Wanna hear a version that's even worse? Sure you do. Check out Spence's parody for "Earth Day" titled...um..."Earth Day." Sure, it's awful, but it has a good message. Recycling and recycling, yeah!