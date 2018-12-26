Spence's Best VGK Songs of 2018 - #4 What Will I Do?

Throughout the Vegas Golden Knights inaugural season and into season two, Spence has produced several hockey-themed Songs of the Week. Here are the Top 5 VGK songs of 2018.

After an amazing inaugural season, the Golden Knights fell to the Capitals in the Stanley Cup Finals, it seemed there was nothing to do. Life was empty. No more travels to T-Mobile. No more hockey beard. No more wearing the VGK jersey to work. Many first time Vegas hockey fans were left asking the question, "What will I do without hockey?"

#5 - "Put Your Finger in My Ear, Flower"