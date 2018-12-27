Spence's Best VGK Songs of 2018 - #3 Rejected VGK Songs

Throughout the Vegas Golden Knights inaugural season and into season two, Spence has produced several hockey-themed Songs of the Week. Here are the Top 5 VGK songs of 2018.

Just before the playoffs began, we debuted Spence's "Rejected Vegas Golden Knights Playoffs Songs," a montage of different KLUC hits about our boys. Through sweeping the L.A. Kings, ending the San Jose Sharks and Winnipeg Jets seasons, it would be updated. Here is the original Song of the Week video.

#4 - "What Will I Do Without Hockey?"

#5 - "Put Your Finger in My Ear, Flower"