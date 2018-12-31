Spence's Best VGK Songs of 2018 - #1 Baby Shark VGK Style
A children's song gets the Golden Knights treatment
December 31, 2018
Throughout the Vegas Golden Knights inaugural season and into season two, Spence has produced several hockey-themed Songs of the Week. Here are the Top 5 VGK songs of 2018.
The children's song, "Baby Shark" took over the internet as the Knights' second season began. I mean, so why not? Check out our VGK version of the song.
#1 - "Go Knights Go! (Baby Shark Remix)
#2 - "SuperGoldenKnightaliciousFleuryIsTheMostest."
#3 - "Rejected Vegas Golden Knights Playoff Songs"
#4 - "What Will I Do Without Hockey?"
#5 - "Put Your Finger in My Ear, Flower"