Spence's Best Parody Songs of 2018: Gotta Pee

Throughout 2018, every Friday at 8:05, Spence debuted a new "Song of the Week." Sometimes it would be an original songs but some of the most viewed songs of the week were parodies of some of 98.5 KLUC's biggest artists. At #4, a tale that we have all told. When you gotta go, you gotta go. With a remix of Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line's "Meant to Be," it's "Gotta Pee."

#5 Pervy (Ed Sheeran - "Perfect")