In this world of hype and overhype, sometimes you just have to sit back and analyze what, if anything, is truly worth it. I think you would agree that most things are just "meh." Paper straws. Meh. People that do CrossFit. Meh. Kim Kardashian? Meh. You get the point and thus you have Spence's Song of the Week, and #4 on his best original songs of 2019, "Meh," from Friday, September 29.