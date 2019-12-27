Spence's Best Original Songs 2019 #3

Operation Varsity Blues shocked everyone. Everyone was blown away that the rich and powerful cut corners and paid people off to get their underachieving brats into the colleges of their choice. Yes, shocking! (Sarcasm Alert!) The feather in the Feds hat was Aunt Becky herself, Lori Loughlin. She and her husband, fashion designer, Mossimo Giannulli paid like half a mil to get their daughters into USC. Boy, we all feel so sorry for them, don't we? Spence's Song of the Week original for Friday, September 15th put his empathy on display with "Cristal Tears."

See #4 - "Meh!"

See #5 - "Paper Straws"