Spence's Best Original Songs 2019 #1

Most people, outside of Nevada, know nothing about Jean, Nevada. It's about 30 minutes from Vegas. There's a casino there and the world's largest Chevron operated by our buddies at Terrible Herbst. Fact is, nobody actually lives in Jean. It has a post office and all but no actual residents. During a Labor Day getaway remote broadcast, Spence, paid tribute to the jewel of the Mojave with the most viewed original Song of the Week of 2019, "Jean." It originally aired on Friday, August 30th.

