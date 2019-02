Snow in the valley is more rare than hitting 4 Aces with a kicker followed by a Royal Flush on the following hand. So, when it snows, everybody posts their videos and pics. We are no different than you. The video above is from Summerlin South looking west off of Town Center Drive. The photo, to the left is in Summerlin South. The photo below was taken at The Ridges (Summerlin) on West Flamingo just south of Desert Inn.Did it snow in your part of the valley?