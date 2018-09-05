Sayings That You Probably Didn't Know Came From Movies

Every day of your life, you probably say at least one word or phrase that you have no idea came from a movie. Here are nine examples:

1. Toast...as in, "This chick is toast", which is a classic Bill Murray line from "Ghostbusters" in 1984. He improvised it, by the way. The line in the script was, "I'm gonna turn this guy into toast"...which I doubt would have caught on the same way.

2. My Bad...from "Clueless" in 1995. Linguists say the phrase was probably about 10 years old by then, but was used mostly in the world of playground basketball. It was "Clueless" that made it mainstream.

3. Bucket List...from "The Bucket List" in 2007. This one is used so much it seems like it's been around forever...but it hasn't. It was invented by the movie's screenwriter, Justin Zackham, when he made his own bucket list in 1999.

4. Gaslighting...from the 1938 play "Gas Light", which was made into a movie twice in the 1940s. It refers to the act of manipulating someone into questioning their own sanity. You hear it a lot nowadays in the Trump era.

5. The Dark Side... from "Star Wars" in 1979. This one's pretty self-explanatory.

6. Derp...from "BASEketball" in 1998. This is easily the most obscure, and the worst, movie on this list to have coined a popular term, but here it is. It basically means something that's stupid, silly, or foolish. The movie was made by, and stars, the creators of "South Park". It's about some guys who make up a silly game in their driveway that goes mainstream.

7. Catfish...from the documentary "Catfish" in 2010. The movie is about a guy who realizes the woman he fell in love with online has actually been using a fake identity. And that's how we still use it today.

8. MILF...from "American Pie" in 1999. This one was DEFINITELY around before the movie, but the makers of this list say this is where it was "popularized". (Do you agree? I feel like it was already a pretty common phrase.)

9. Yippie-ki-yay...from "Die Hard" in 1988. There have been plenty of variations on this phrase, going back to old Westerns and cowboy songs. But the actual "Yippie-ki-yay" seems to have only showed up in Gene Autry's 1942 song "Cowboy Serenade", before Bruce Willis added a "mother[effer]" to it and made it famous.

