April 9, 2019
Spence
On March 23rd, the Vegas Golden Knights invited "The Bachelor,"  Colton Underwood and his reality show fiance to T-Mobile for the Detroit Red Wings game. They gave them matching jerseys and let them ring the siren. The Knights lost that game 3-2. Then, proceeded to lose the next four games. A five-game losing streak caused by the "Virgin Bachelor Colton Curse." Spence went to the Twitters and demanded that he #ReturnTheJersey. He didn't, however, it was uncovered by Fox 5 Vegas' Sean McAllister and Rachel Smith on "More" that Colton was aware of VGK fans' concerns. 

