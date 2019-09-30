Remembering 1 October

In the days following 1 October and the horrific tragedy that befell those attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival on The Strip, Las Vegans came together like never before. Whether it was donating money, blood, time or a shoulder to cry on, it became clear that the phrase "VegasStrong" was more than a simple slogan of community support. Spence's Song of the Week, performed that following Friday, took a tone of gratitude for those, known and unknown, that are an important part of all our lives. From family and friends and co-workers to first responders and complete strangers to lined up to donate blood, "I'm Glad You're Here," was written as a reminder that Vegas is not made of hotels and casinos but of real people who love and care about their city.