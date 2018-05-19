There are many reasons to love Vegas Golden Knights goalie, Marc-Andre Fleury. He has been the best goalie in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. But beyond the poke checks and kick saves, Fleury is a light-hearted relaxed guy that loves practical jokes. In the middle of the 2nd period of a hard fought game three battle with the visiting Winnipeg Jets, Fleury, or "Flower," his nickname, decided to give Jets' forward, Blake Wheeler a wet willy.

In honor of the action, Spence wrote his Song of the Week titled, "Put Your Finger In My Ear, Flower."