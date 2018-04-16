During a discussion about Mt. Rushmore on the Chet Buchanan Show, I came up with a phenomenal idea. Isn't it about time that the revered 16th president of these United States, Abraham Lincoln should be outfitted with the stovepipe hat that made him famous. I plan to raise funds to design and create a 60-foot tall top hat to be placed upon the head of Lincoln at Mt. Rushmore. My plans are to make the hat out of the finest felt and wool, American sheep only!

The 80th anniversary of the monument is soon. 2021 to be exact.

Besides, Mt. Rushmore weather is brutal. I'm sure President Lincoln would appreciate a hat for those cold, blustery South Dakota days and nights.

Go to the Put a Hat on Lincoln GoFund Me Donate what you can, afterall he is the father of our country and a vampire slayer to boot.