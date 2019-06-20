Pre-Season P1 Power Rankings

A P1 is a person that listens to The Chet Buchanan Show on purpose. There are many designations like "P1D1" is a P1 from day 1 or "P1AF" obviously is P1 as....well, you get it. The main thing is that you listen to the show. We decided that we should put together a rankings of our most prolific listeners. Much like pro sports have their power rankings, we should have ours. The plan is to host a weekly podcast and announce the new rankings. The criteria is pretty basic; interact with the show. We made judgements based on calling in and participating, social media participation and event & remote broadcast participation.

To get started we calculated our Pre-Season P1 Rankings...the top 5 are:

1. Wayne the Flagger (WVanderleest)

2. Jesse Da Show Filla (P1AF_Jesse)

3. Queen of the First Pick, Brandi Pineda (branTHEdizz)

4. DLK, Deanna Lee Kizer (DeannaLeeKizer)

5. Michelle Cable (Her weekend is always better than yours)



Also receving votes:

Hot Chick Val, Joel Franklin (JRoc7896)

Bubbling under:

The Fish, Laurie B., Former "Surrogate" Champion - Angie Morales, John Stewart, Jennifer Kyle-Linan, Professor Blue, Corporal Reyes, Chloe & Jeff, Big Steve, Big Mike and "Damn, You Thick Jay"