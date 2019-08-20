P1 Power Rankings: Week #9

A P1 is a person that listens to The Chet Buchanan Show on purpose. There are many designations like "P1D1" is a P1 from day 1 or "P1AF" obviously is P1 as....well, you get it. The main thing is that you listen to the show. We decided that we should put together a rankings of our most prolific listeners. Much like pro sports have their power rankings, we should have ours. A new podcast comes out every Tuesday morning. The criteria is pretty basic; interact with the show. We made judgements based on calling in and participating, social media participation and event & remote broadcast participation.

Here are P1 Power Rankings for LAST WEEK:

1. (4) DLK, Deanna Lee Kizer

2. (2) Wayne the Flagger

3. (3) Jesse Da Show Filla

4. (NR) Chloe & Jeff (The Power Couple)

5. (NR) Uber RJ

Also receving votes:

Hot Ryan, Big Mike, a Alix Mertel, A'ja Wilson, Queen of the First Pick, Brandi Pineda, Hannah from Northtown, John Stewart, , Salty Dan, Former "Surrogate" Champion - Angie Morales, Arica Gallo, VegasDrea and, Brooks "The Fish" Slater, Crystal Turner, Tiffany Meleski, all Clark County Teachers

Bubbling under (in no particular order):

Laurie B., Jennifer Kyle-Linan, Professor Blue, Big Steve, "Damn, You Thick" Jay, LeahLouWho, BritChickVic, Brock, BBoyBuckles, Former Assemblyman Elliot Anderson, , David Benjamin, Bruce Merrin, Kylie West, Shelly & Charley, Maureen Tuvell, Bubba, Corporal Reyes, Joel Franklin, Hot Chick Val, Michelle Cable (Her weekend is always better than yours)

