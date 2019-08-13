P1 Power Rankings: Week #8

Has The Chet Buchanan Show crowned a new #1?

August 13, 2019
Spence
A P1 is a person that listens to The Chet Buchanan Show on purpose. There are many designations like "P1D1" is a P1 from day 1 or "P1AF" obviously is P1 as....well, you get it. The main thing is that you listen to the show. We decided that we should put together a rankings of our most prolific listeners. Much like pro sports have their power rankings, we should have ours. A new podcast comes out every Tuesday morning. The criteria is pretty basic; interact with the show. We made judgements based on calling in and participating, social media participation and event & remote broadcast participation.

Here are P1 Power Rankings for LAST WEEK:

1. (3)  Hot Ryan

2. (2) Wayne the Flagger

3. (1)  Jesse Da Show Filla 

4. (4)  DLK, Deanna Lee Kizer 

5. (NR) Caiden's Mommy

Also receving votes:

Alix Mertel,  Queen of the First Pick, Brandi PinedaHannah from Northtown, John Stewart, Salty DanFormer "Surrogate" Champion - Angie Morales, Arica Gallo, VegasDrea and Uber RJ, Brooks "The Fish" Slater

Bubbling under (in no particular order): 

Laurie B.Jennifer Kyle-Linan, Professor Blue, Big Steve, "Damn, You Thick" Jay, LeahLouWho, BritChickVic, Brock, BBoyBuckles,  Former Assemblyman Elliot Anderson, , David Benjamin, Bruce Merrin, Kylie West, Shelly & Charley, Maureen Tuvell, Erin & Daniel (birth announcement), BubbaCorporal ReyesJoel Franklin, Big Mike, Hot Chick Val, Michelle Cable (Her weekend is always better than yours) Chloe & Jeff (The Power Couple)

Make sure to follow the Chet Buchanan Show: Chet, Spence, Kayla & Lil Jess.

 

