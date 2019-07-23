P1 Power Rankings: Week #5

A P1 is a person that listens to The Chet Buchanan Show on purpose. There are many designations like "P1D1" is a P1 from day 1 or "P1AF" obviously is P1 as....well, you get it. The main thing is that you listen to the show. We decided that we should put together a rankings of our most prolific listeners. Much like pro sports have their power rankings, we should have ours. A new podcast comes out every Tuesday morning. The criteria is pretty basic; interact with the show. We made judgements based on calling in and participating, social media participation and event & remote broadcast participation.

Here are P1 Power Rankings for LAST WEEK:



1. (5) Brooks "The Fish" Slater

2. (2) Jesse Da Show Filla

3. (4) DLK, Deanna Lee Kizer

4. (NR) Hot Ryan

5. (3) Queen of the First Pick, Brandi Pineda

Also receving votes:

Hannah from Northtown, Chloe & Jeff (The Power Couple, John Stewart, Wayne the Flagger, Salty Dan, Former "Surrogate" Champion - Angie Morales, Arica Gallo, VegasDrea and Uber RJ

Bubbling under (in no particular order):

Laurie B., Jennifer Kyle-Linan, Professor Blue, Big Steve, "Damn, You Thick" Jay, LeahLouWho, BritChickVic, Brock, BBoyBuckles, Former Assemblyman Elliot Anderson, Alix Mertel, David Benjamin, Bruce Merrin, Kylie West, Shelly & Charley, Maureen Tuvell, Erin & Daniel (birth announcement), Bubba, Corporal Reyes, Joel Franklin, Big Mike, Hot Chick Val, Michelle Cable (Her weekend is always better than yours)

