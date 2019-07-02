P1 Power Rankings: Week #2

A P1 is a person that listens to The Chet Buchanan Show on purpose. There are many designations like "P1D1" is a P1 from day 1 or "P1AF" obviously is P1 as....well, you get it. The main thing is that you listen to the show. We decided that we should put together a rankings of our most prolific listeners. Much like pro sports have their power rankings, we should have ours. Every Tuesday we will release the newest rankings. The criteria is pretty basic; interact with the show. We made judgements based on calling in and participating, social media participation and event & remote broadcast participation.

Here are the rankings from LAST WEEK:

1. (1) Wayne the Flagger

2. (NR) John Stewart

3. (4) DLK, Deanna Lee Kizer

4. (2) Jesse Da Show Filla

5. (3) Queen of the First Pick, Brandi Pineda

Also receving votes:

Chloe & Jeff, Hannah, Brooks "The Fish" Slater, Former "Surrogate" Champion - Angie Morales, Hot Chick Val, Michelle Cable (Her weekend is always better than yours), Big Mike, Corporal Reyes,

Bubbling under (in no particular order):

Joel Franklin, Laurie B., Jennifer Kyle-Linan, Professor Blue, Big Steve, "Damn, You Thick" Jay, Salty Dan, Bubba, LeahLouWho, BritChickVic, Brock, BBoyBuckles, Hot Ryan, Elliot Anderson, Alix Mertel, David Benjamin, Bruce Merrin, Kylie West, Shelly & Charley, Maureen Tuvell

