P1 Power Rankings: Week #13

The fight for #1 is real!

September 17, 2019
Spence
A P1 is a person that listens to The Chet Buchanan Show on purpose. There are many designations like "P1D1" is a P1 from day 1 or "P1AF" obviously is P1 as....well, you get it. The main thing is that you listen to the show. We decided that we should put together a rankings of our most prolific listeners. Much like pro sports have their power rankings, we should have ours. A new podcast comes out every Tuesday morning. The criteria is pretty basic; interact with the show. We made judgements based on calling in and participating, social media participation and event & remote broadcast participation. In Week 10 we expanded the list to a Top 10. Here we go.

Here are P1 Power Rankings for LAST WEEK:

1. (8) Brooks "The Fish" Slater

2. (NR) The LeMays  (Nisa & Ja'Mee)

3. (10) Hot Ryan,

4. (5)  John Stewart

5. (4) Wayne the Flagger

6. (1) DLK, Deanna Lee Kizer

7.  (9) VegasDrea

8. (2) Chloe & Jeff (The Power Couple)

9. (7) Hannah from Northtown

10. (10) Professor Blue

A list of ten doesn't nearly cover it all...so many wonderful P1's that show support to the show including: 

Jesse Da Show FillaUber RJ Fmr "Surrogate" Champion Angie Morales, Big Mike,  Alix Mertel,  Queen of the First Pick, Brandi Pineda, Salty DanArica Gallo, Laurie B.Jennifer Kyle-Linan, , Big Steve, "Damn, You Thick" Jay, LeahLouWho, BritChickVic, Brock, BBoyBuckles,  Former Assemblyman Elliot Anderson, David Benjamin, Bruce Merrin, Kylie West, Shelly & Charley, Maureen Tuvell, BubbaCorporal ReyesJoel Franklin,  Hot Chick Val, Michelle Cable (Her weekend is always better than yours) 

Make sure to follow the Chet Buchanan Show: Chet, Spence, Kayla & Lil Jess.

 

 

