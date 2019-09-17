P1 Power Rankings: Week #13

A P1 is a person that listens to The Chet Buchanan Show on purpose. There are many designations like "P1D1" is a P1 from day 1 or "P1AF" obviously is P1 as....well, you get it. The main thing is that you listen to the show. We decided that we should put together a rankings of our most prolific listeners. Much like pro sports have their power rankings, we should have ours. A new podcast comes out every Tuesday morning. The criteria is pretty basic; interact with the show. We made judgements based on calling in and participating, social media participation and event & remote broadcast participation. In Week 10 we expanded the list to a Top 10. Here we go.

Here are P1 Power Rankings for LAST WEEK:

1. (8) Brooks "The Fish" Slater

2. (NR) The LeMays (Nisa & Ja'Mee)

3. (10) Hot Ryan,

4. (5) John Stewart

5. (4) Wayne the Flagger

6. (1) DLK, Deanna Lee Kizer

7. (9) VegasDrea

8. (2) Chloe & Jeff (The Power Couple)

9. (7) Hannah from Northtown

10. (10) Professor Blue

A list of ten doesn't nearly cover it all...so many wonderful P1's that show support to the show including:

Jesse Da Show Filla, Uber RJ Fmr "Surrogate" Champion Angie Morales, Big Mike, Alix Mertel, Queen of the First Pick, Brandi Pineda, Salty Dan, Arica Gallo, Laurie B., Jennifer Kyle-Linan, , Big Steve, "Damn, You Thick" Jay, LeahLouWho, BritChickVic, Brock, BBoyBuckles, Former Assemblyman Elliot Anderson, David Benjamin, Bruce Merrin, Kylie West, Shelly & Charley, Maureen Tuvell, Bubba, Corporal Reyes, Joel Franklin, Hot Chick Val, Michelle Cable (Her weekend is always better than yours)

Make sure to follow the Chet Buchanan Show: Chet, Spence, Kayla & Lil Jess.

​