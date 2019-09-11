P1 Power Rankings: Week #12

A P1 is a person that listens to The Chet Buchanan Show on purpose. There are many designations like "P1D1" is a P1 from day 1 or "P1AF" obviously is P1 as....well, you get it. The main thing is that you listen to the show. We decided that we should put together a rankings of our most prolific listeners. Much like pro sports have their power rankings, we should have ours. A new podcast comes out every Tuesday morning. The criteria is pretty basic; interact with the show. We made judgements based on calling in and participating, social media participation and event & remote broadcast participation. In Week 10 we expanded the list to a Top 10. Here we go.

Here are P1 Power Rankings for LAST WEEK:

1. (1) DLK, Deanna Lee Kizer

2. (10) Chloe & Jeff (The Power Couple)

3. (9) Jesse Da Show Filla

4. (5) Wayne the Flagger

5. (6) John Stewart

6. (2) Uber RJ

7. (NR) Hannah from Northtown

8. (8) Brooks "The Fish" Slater

9. (4) VegasDrea

10 (NR) Professor Blue, (3) Hot Ryan, Liam (Spence's Challenge kid singer)

A list of ten doesn't nearly cover it all...so many wonderful P1's that show support to the show including:

Fmr "Surrogate" Champion Angie Morales, The Lemay Sisters, Big Mike, Alix Mertel, Queen of the First Pick, Brandi Pineda, Salty Dan, Arica Gallo, Laurie B., Jennifer Kyle-Linan, , Big Steve, "Damn, You Thick" Jay, LeahLouWho, BritChickVic, Brock, BBoyBuckles, Former Assemblyman Elliot Anderson, David Benjamin, Bruce Merrin, Kylie West, Shelly & Charley, Maureen Tuvell, Bubba, Corporal Reyes, Joel Franklin, Hot Chick Val, Michelle Cable (Her weekend is always better than yours)

