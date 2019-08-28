P1 Power Rankings: Week #10

Will it be a three-peat for DLK?

August 28, 2019
Spence
Categories: 
Chet Buchanan Show
Features
P1 Power Rankings

A P1 is a person that listens to The Chet Buchanan Show on purpose. There are many designations like "P1D1" is a P1 from day 1 or "P1AF" obviously is P1 as....well, you get it. The main thing is that you listen to the show. We decided that we should put together a rankings of our most prolific listeners. Much like pro sports have their power rankings, we should have ours. A new podcast comes out every Tuesday morning. The criteria is pretty basic; interact with the show. We made judgements based on calling in and participating, social media participation and event & remote broadcast participation.

Here are P1 Power Rankings for LAST WEEK:

1. (1) DLK, Deanna Lee Kizer

2. (NR) Hot Ryan

3. (2) Wayne the Flagger

4. (5)  Uber RJ

5. (3)  Jesse Da Show Filla 

Also receving votes:

Chloe & Jeff (The Power Couple), Big Mike, a Alix Mertel,  Queen of the First Pick, Brandi PinedaHannah from Northtown, John Stewart, Salty DanFormer "Surrogate" Champion - Angie Morales, Arica Gallo, VegasDrea and, Brooks "The Fish" Slater, Crystal Turner, Tiffany Meleski, all Clark County Teachers

Bubbling under (in no particular order): 

Laurie B.Jennifer Kyle-Linan, Professor Blue, Big Steve, "Damn, You Thick" Jay, LeahLouWho, BritChickVic, Brock, BBoyBuckles,  Former Assemblyman Elliot Anderson, , David Benjamin, Bruce Merrin, Kylie West, Shelly & Charley, Maureen Tuvell, BubbaCorporal ReyesJoel Franklin,  Hot Chick Val, Michelle Cable (Her weekend is always better than yours) 

Make sure to follow the Chet Buchanan Show: Chet, Spence, Kayla & Lil Jess.

 

Tags: 
P1
power rankings
loyal listeners
podcast
Chet Buchanan Show

Recent Podcast Audio
P1 Power Rankings: Week 10 98.5 KLUC On Demand
Spence Is Okay With You Dating Your Cousin, Probably the GREATEST SCAM EVER Was Run On Our Friend Meghan, AND Kayla Considers Herself a Mild Hunter. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 340 The Chet Buchanan Show
Is Lil Jess Coach Shaming? 98.5 KLUC On Demand
KLUC
Life Is Beautiful with CEO Justin Weniger 98.5 KLUC On Demand
KLUC
We saved 23 dogs but REALLY need your help! 98.5 KLUC On Demand
View More Episodes