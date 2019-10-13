P1 Power Rankings Top 5 - Week 16

It's our third ever unanimous #1

October 13, 2019
Spence
A P1 is someone that listens to The Chet Buchanan Show on purpose. Each week on the P1 Power Rankings Podcast, we countdown the show's most passionate listeners. For week #16, we have our third consecutive different P1 taking up the top spot. And for the third time only in the history of the power rankings, we have a unanimous #1. 

If you want to join in the fun, just be active with the show. We love it when you call in and participate. We love it when you post on social media about the show. We love when you wear our colors and support throughout the community in your Chet Buchanan Show t-shirts. And we love it when you come to events hosted by Chet, Spence, Kayla or Lil Jess. Let's get you onto the Top 5 video. Where are you, P1?

