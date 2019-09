A P1 is someone who listens to The Chet Buchanan Show on purpose. On the P1 Power Rankings Podcast we rank the show's top listeners. It could be because they're always sporting a Chet Buchanan Show tee or that they're active on the phones or social media. It could be that they said something nice to Spence. Who knows? It's a mystery. Here are the top 5 for week #12 featuring a new #1.