Only 3 Days Until Hockey

Spence's VGK songs get you ready

October 2, 2018
Spence
Categories: 
Chet Buchanan Show
Features
Parodies
Videos

Since the debut of the Vegas Golden Knights, I have written and produced countless songs pertaining to our NHL franchise and its fans. From a song about my playoff beard to my distress about not being able to get Stanley Cup Playoff ticketsTo get you ready for the Knights' season #2 home opener against the Philadelphia Flyers, here is a countdown of my favorite VGK songs.

First up, sorrow. The Washington Capitals beat our boys in 5 to claim the Stanley Cup. After the sting of the loss wore off, the realization that hockey would disappear from my life for months sunk in. That's when I let it all out with "What Will Do Without Hockey."

Tomorrow: Rejected Vegas Golden Knights Playoff Songs

Tags: 
Vegas Golden Knights
hockey
NHL
song
Spence
Chet Buchanan Show

Recent Podcast Audio
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 166 The Chet Buchanan Show
There is a towel folding issue in Spence's house. Chet wants to know some "Girl Secrets." The Chet Buchanan Show
1-Year Later, We Remember Those We Lost during 1 October The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 165 The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 164 The Chet Buchanan Show
Kayla's jokes are a "handful" this week. Spence parodies Post Malone with 'Cycle.' Chet Thinks Jake Gyllenhaal is a -3. The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes