Only 3 Days Until Hockey

Since the debut of the Vegas Golden Knights, I have written and produced countless songs pertaining to our NHL franchise and its fans. From a song about my playoff beard to my distress about not being able to get Stanley Cup Playoff tickets. To get you ready for the Knights' season #2 home opener against the Philadelphia Flyers, here is a countdown of my favorite VGK songs.

First up, sorrow. The Washington Capitals beat our boys in 5 to claim the Stanley Cup. After the sting of the loss wore off, the realization that hockey would disappear from my life for months sunk in. That's when I let it all out with "What Will Do Without Hockey."

Tomorrow: Rejected Vegas Golden Knights Playoff Songs