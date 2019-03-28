Ohio TV Station Abuses Teen Slang

I am going to give the news team at WTOL in Toledo, Ohio the benefit of the doubt. I know. I know. I am guessing that they did this "tongue in cheek." Now, that being said, the end result is one of the most awkward, cringe-worthy things I've ever seen. I tried to do some research and figure out if this was actually aired or if it was just a video posted on the station's Facebook. And does that really matter?

They did post it on Facebook and the response was so poor, they pulled it down. Too late. One cut of the video has over 3 million views. Yikes!