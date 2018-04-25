It has been so decreed by a couple of local politicians that the color teal has been banned in Las Vegas for the duration of the 2nd round Stanley Cup Playoffs matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the San Jose Sharks. The Sharks' primary color is teal.

Join the #NoTeal movement by posting #NoTeal on all of your social media pages. Let's get this viral, Vegas!

The Mayor of Las Vegas, Carolyn Goodman, is on board:

So is Clark County Commissioner and gubernatorial candidate, Steve Sisolak:

Vegas and San Jose face off in game 1 on Thursday night at 7pm at T-Mobile Arena. The game can be seen locally on NBCSN (Direct TV - 222, Dish - 159, CenturyLink Prism - 640/1640, Cox Cable Countour TV or Countour TV Ultimate - 1038).



