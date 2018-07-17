New on Fox: KGBFFs

Trump & Putin get their own sitcom

July 17, 2018
Spence
Features
Parodies
Spence

They met, in private, for 90 minutes in Helsinki, Finland and now it appears their new bromance is blossoming. President Donald Trump and Russian president, Vladimir Putin are best friends forever, I think. 

To hell with American intelligence agencies and talk of Russia's interference in the American electoral process, Vlad gave Donnie a World Cup soccer ball, listening device included, and it's all good. 

Fox is capitalizing on this budding relationship with their new buddy comedy, "KGBFFs." What kind of trouble will this odd couple get into? Hell, they only have the nuclear codes. It's time to make America...giggle again with Fox's "KGBFFs" from the twisted mind of Spence

Click here to hear the first promotional spot

Vladimir Putin
Russia
United States
Donald Trump
KGB
parody
parodies
Fox

