My Vegas Golden Knight Miss/Not Miss List

I know it's only been four months or so since the Washington Capitals so rudely took OUR Stanley Cup from us. In those four months I've gone through a range of emotions. I was sad, of course, after the loss. Then, I didn't know what to do with myself. I was so wrapped up in hockey. I started to get back to normal and began to reminisce about the Vegas Golden Knights first season. There's no denying that it was an amazinginly unexpected year. I realized that there was a ton of things I missed about hockey season...and...conversely, a few things that I did not miss. On the day of game #1 of season #2 here is my Golden Knights "Miss/Not Miss List."

I have missed the goal calls of Golden Knights' play-by-play guy, Dave Goucher. Hey, if I'm watching an AT&T SportsNet game I want a homer and Dave is a homer. Even though he came here after holding down the Boston Bruins radio play-by-play gig for 17 years. He's ours now! When VGK pops one in the net, Goucher's calls are over-the-top with a cadence and inflection that sounds like a carnival barker on a roller coaster. We've often imagined what Goucher would sound like while ordering food in a drive-thru or making announcements over a supermarket PA or discipling his kids.

I have NOT missed the Graham Bensinger Show promos on AT&T SportsNet. I get it, that's Charles Barkley and you're Graham Bensinger. Even though, to be honest, I still don't know who Graham Bensinger is. Every time I see hall of fame golfer, Gary Player, slam his torso with his own fist I panic thinking old timer's going to have a stroke. What I still don't get is that in nine months they haven't produced a new promo for your show. That's a bad sign, Graham, isn't it?

I have missed the pre-game atmosphere and show at T-Mobile. I love everything from the Drumbots marching around the concourse to the uptempo music pulsating off every wall in the arena. I miss the PA guy screaming, "It's Kniiiiiiiiiiiiight Tiiiiiiiiiiiiiiime!!!" When the little rock sculpture is placed center ice and lit up with an Excalibur-type sword in it, I smile. When the little Golden Knight guy comes out. I smile. (He's not a big guy. He's not intimidating in the least. I have nicknamed him the "Golden Gnat," truth be told.) And while I find him, encased in golden armor, chasing down the black-clad, evil intruder waving the opposing team's flag an over-sized helping of high school theater cheese, I smile. It is kitschy Las Vegas at its best. And nobody does it up like the Golden Knights.

I have NOT missed the Wolverine guy at the games. Okay. Okay. He kinda looks like one of the X Men. Interesting....the first 317 times. Now, someone cut his hair and shave his damn sideburns. Frankly, he looks more like a bad Elvis impersonator than anything. It's not entirely his fault, I guess. A share of the blame goes to game ops at T-Mobile. My gawd, please stop showing him every, single break. We get it, he kinda looks like Hugh Jackman. Enough.

I have missed wearing my jersey. I grew up in the Bay Area, not exactly a hockey hot bed, especially pre-Sharks. I never played hockey. I had never purchased a hockey jersey until last July. And I went full boat. I grabbed an authentic jersey with the fight strap and paid extra to personalize that mother too. If I was to pull that jersey on, lace up some skates and hit the ice at City National, I'm sure I would do just that...hit the ice...likely, with my face. Nonetheless, I love pulling my #98 jersey on over my head on game day. I wear it all day, with pride. Yeah, I know I'm not on the team, but I feel like I am.

I am going to miss the naivety that came with having our first ever major league pro franchise. Everything was new last year. That feeling of just being happy to have a team, win or lose, with zero expectations. Now, we know how good these guys are and we know a little bit more about the game. We were quickly reminded that the NHL is a business when two of our favorites, James Neal went to Calgary and David Perron ​went back to St. Louis. After a call went against us in a preseason match up against the Avs, T-Mobile erupted with the "Refs, you suck!" chant. And I thought, ugh, we've taken a small step toward being just another jaded, whiny fan base.​

I have missed the random "Go Knights Go" uttered from one fan to another just about anywhere in town. I wear my Golden Knights hat more than I don't. So, during the season, it happened regularly. I'm at the El Cortez, downtown, another VGK hat-clad fan gave me an under his breath, "Go Knights Go." Hell, I'm in my car, in my jersey and lid, at the stoplight at Flamingo & Town Center and the women in the car to my left rolled down their window, pointed to their jerseys and yelled it. The way this team, especially following 1 October, contributed to uniting our town was remarkable.

I have NOT missed hockey know-it-alls. Yes, I will fully admit that I was not a true hockey fan before Vegas earned an NHL franchise. I knew the rules. I knew some of the history but amateurish would best describe my level of hockey knowledge. For the guy in the ​Mike Bossy New York Islanders jersey telling me that I'm not a real hockey fan or that my team didn't earn its success. Oh, and by the way, you haven't been to a conference final in 35 years. 35! We did it in our first. Pipe down!

I have missed the cold air hitting my face when i head to my seat from the concourse at T-Mobile. Some might say, "What? It's like A/C. You have A/C in every house and business in Vegas." It's different. It's colder. It wakes you up and, maybe, because we live in the desert, it feels like something special is going to happening. Or maybe it's as simple as that chilly air coming off the ice feels like that first swallow of an ice cold beer after an afternoon of helping a buddy move.

I have NOT missed the Ric Flair ​"Woo!" First of all, it's not original. I don't know if every hockey arena does it but I've researched and discovered the Flyers, Stars, Bruins all do it. I read one posting that claims the Hurricanes came up with it 20 years ago. I don't know. I don't care. I suppose it's fine every once in a while but the issue is drunk a-holes get inspired by Flair on the KnightTron and then keep doing it for the rest of the game. Stop!

I have missed the sounds of hockey. Sticks hitting sticks. Sticks hitting pucks. Pucks hitting the boards. Players hitting the boards. Players hitting each other. Skates cutting through ice and slicing to an abrupt stop. It's oddly comforting. Some people fall asleep to sounds of the ocean or the ambiance offered by a rain forest. I'll take the sounds down on the ice during a game.

I would like to miss ​Bark-Andre Furry. It would love to miss the Knights #1 canine fan but you can't because every local TV station puts that little dog on camera every...single...time they talk about the Knights. This might be an unpopular opinion, but I've had it with the mutt, and it has nothing to do with the fact that the pest has 2,000 more Twitter followers than I. Yes, okay, it's a cute Jack Russell terrier, fine. It has a tiny hockey jersey and the adorable little play on goalie Marc-Andre Fleury's name. But, honestly, after hearing it three times, we all get it. Ha! Now, let's move on to something new like a sweet, male pot-bellied pig named Shea HeABoar. Mine.

I have missed intermissions. The 18 minute spaces between periods are the absolute best. We text or Tweet friends that are at the game and agree to meet outside the Bud Lite lounge, the smoking section or at the base of the upper level escalator and just shoot the ish for a few. The conversations never get dull because, frankly, there's not enough time for them to become boring. Everyone is happy. Everyone is drinking. It's like two, short, concentrated house parties except nobody passes out in a bathtub or pukes on your mom's duvet.

I have NOT missed T-Mobile's prices when it comes to the adult beverages. I know this is a popular complaint of fans at arenas everywhere. But $15 for a beer, albeit, a big beer...$15?!?!? Geesh, you can get a case of Natty Light for that. My choice, the Jameo, the Irish nectar of the gods, hits my account for $14 a shot. The saving grace is that the second shot is only an additional $5. Doubles it is, for your boy. However, it would be nice to go to a game and drink with friends for under a hundo.

​Lastly, I have missed hockey. I never thought I would hear myself say that but, man, there have been very few things in my life that I have anticipated more than the return of the Golden Knights to T-Mobile. Finally, it all goes down tonight. The Philadelphia Flyers invade the Fortress for the first game of the Knights' second season at 7pm. Don't miss it.