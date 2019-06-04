The Most Amazing Moments of the Last 100 Years

A new survey asked people to name the most amazing or groundbreaking moments of the past 100 years. And medical breakthroughs dominate the list, including six of the top ten...

1. The end of World War Two in 1945.

2. The first organ transplant, 1954.

3. The first heart transplant, 1967.

4. The rise of penicillin to treat things like blood poisoning, 1942.

5. The first man on the Moon, 1969.

6. The Berlin Wall begins to fall, 1989. That's the most recent one in the top ten.

7. The first person in space...Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin in 1961.

8. The vaccine for tuberculosis, 1927.

9. The first artificial heart, 1982.

10. The first chemotherapy treatment, 1956. Some other notable achievements from the top 50 are: The first TV, 1926...the first programmable computer, 1936...the first satellite, 1957...the first birth-control pill, 1960...the first email, 1971 . . .

The first mobile phone call, 1973...GPS, 1974...the World Wide Web, 1989...the first text message, 1992...YouTube, 2005...and the first black president, 2008.

