MLB Salutes Vegas Local Hailey Dawson
30 stadiums, 30 first pitches
Hailey Dawson has completed her mission to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at each and every Major League Baseball ballpark. The eight-year old has Poland syndrome. She was born without a pectoral muscle, is missing three fingers on her right hand and has an underdeveloped thumb and pinky finger. In 2014, the UNLV College of Engineering outfitted Hailey with a 3D-printed robotic hand. Last year, she expressed her interest in throwing out the first pitch in all 30 major league ballparks.
Sunday, she completed the goal, tossing a baseball to Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. MLB posted a video featuring players congratulating Hailey for her accomplishment.
Hear Hailey's interview with The Chet Buchanan Show.
Salute to @haileys_hand, who completed her quest of throwing out the first pitch at every Major League ballpark today. ⚾️❤️ pic.twitter.com/KnjEpdpzcj— MLB (@MLB) September 16, 2018