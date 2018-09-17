MLB Salutes Vegas Local Hailey Dawson

Hailey Dawson has completed her mission to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at each and every Major League Baseball ballpark. The eight-year old has Poland syndrome. She was born without a pectoral muscle, is missing three fingers on her right hand and has an underdeveloped thumb and pinky finger. In 2014, the UNLV College of Engineering outfitted Hailey with a 3D-printed robotic hand. Last year, she expressed her interest in throwing out the first pitch in all 30 major league ballparks.

Sunday, she completed the goal, tossing a baseball to Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. MLB posted a video featuring players congratulating Hailey for her accomplishment.

