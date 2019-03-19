The March Madness Song 2019
Spence sings the Big Dance's 68 teams in :45 seconds
March 19, 2019
Categories:
From the Northern Kentucky Norse to the Duke Blue Devils, Spence sings all 68 teams invited to the Big Dance in this salute to March Madness.
