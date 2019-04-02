Man, Are We Stressed Out!

WalletHub just released its annual rankings of the most and least stressed-out states in America.They look at 40 different factors, like health stats, job security, credit scores, divorce rates, and how many hours people have to work to make a living. The Silver State placed seventh overall.

Louisiana is the most stressed-out state again. But the rest of the rankings have shifted a little from last year. Following Louisiana are Mississippi, Arkansas, Kentucky, West Virginia, New Mexico, Alabama, Nevada, Alaska and Oklahoma.

Minnesota is the least stressed-out state again, followed by Utah, Massachusetts, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, New Hampshire, Wisconsin, Hawaii and Montana.

Alaskans have the longest work week...people in South Dakota get the most sleep...Minnesota is the healthiest state overall...Arizona has the best job security...Iowa has the most affordable housing...Nevada has the highest divorce rate and Maine has the lowest crime rate per capita.

