Kayla is all about going straight from Halloween to Christmas. Fact is, she couldn't wait to don her ugly Christmas sweater. (You'll see it in the video.) Spence, on the other hand, is more of a holiday traditionalist. You celebrate Halloween...then you go with Thanksgiving...then...and only then...do you begin to get in the Christmas mindset.

In an attempt to prevent ED (early decorating) Spence's Song of the Week for Friday, November 2nd parodies "I'll Be Home for Christmas," with the hold your horses holiday song, "It's Too Soon for Christmas."