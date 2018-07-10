It's Monsoon Season

"Turn around. Don't drown," not "What happens in Vegas..." is the official slogan of Las Vegas every July. Why? The monsoons. Monsoon season brings lightning, high winds, flooded streets and apocolyptic predictions from local TV weather people.

Frankly, I love it. It'll be 105 degrees out and that monsoon hits and it drops 30 degrees just like that. Plus, it's desert out there, we need that water.

Last year, about this time, I parodied Gaga's "Million Reasons" to address the trials and tribulations of monsoon season.