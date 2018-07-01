I'm in Ireland, You Are Not

Spence's Song of the Week

July 1, 2018
Spence
I kinda, a little, felt bad that I was going to miss a Song of the Week. Sure, I'm in Ireland, and the last thing you wanna do is think about work while on vacation. Enter a bunch of liquid courage and a buddy who talked to the bar manager. 

It took me about 10 minutes to come up with the idea for the song...and then before a bunch of strangers on the stage of a pub in Cork, Ireland, I performed this song, "I'm in Ireland, You Are Not!" 

 

