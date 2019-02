Perhaps even more pervasive than pets and kids pics on social media are constant pics of food. "Hey, Jill, look what I'm eating?!?!?" It's a crepe with strawberries and yes, the caption reads, "Nom, nom, nom." Well, it's time to address this out of control scourge. What better way than with Spence's Song of the Week. Here's the video for "I Take a Picture of my Food."