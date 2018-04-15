How to Watch the Golden Knights

The first round of the Western Conference playoffs continue Tuesday night at 7:30 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The Vegas Golden Knights lead the Los Angeles Kings 3-0 as they look to sweep L.A. and advance to the second round.

Locally, you can watch the Knights play on AT&T SportsNet on Cox (channels 313/1313), DirecTV (684), CenturyLink (760/1760) and U-verse (757/1757).

The NBCSN broadcast will be blacked out in Golden Knights territory.