How Bad Are Vegas Drivers?

I've been in Vegas for years and have always claimed that we had the worst drivers in the country. My reasoning was logical. We're a transient city so, I theorized, that we're filled with the largest collection of bad drivers from all over the country.



There's an annual study that takes the 75 biggest cities in America, and ranks them according to how bad the average driver is. They look at things like how many accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs people had over the last year. Plus, stuff like how many people got pulled over for texting-and-driving.



Vegas? We were in the Top 10 for BEST drivers. Whaaaaat!?!?!?!?



According to this year's results, the worst drivers in America live in or around Omaha, Nebraska. But California has five cities in the top 10. Anyone who goes to Cali for the weekend is well aware of how bad drivers in the Golden State. Here's the list.

1. Omaha. It was 8th last year.

2. Riverside, California.

3. Sacramento, California.

4. Columbus, Ohio.

5. San Francisco.

6. San Diego

7. Charlotte, North Carolina.

8. Portland, Oregon.

9. Los Angeles.

10. Salt Lake City.

Out of the 75 biggest cities, the BEST drivers supposedly live in Orlando, Miami, El Paso, Detroit, and Little Rock, Arkansas.

See the full study here.