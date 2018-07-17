How Bad Are Vegas Drivers?

California cities dominate the top ten

July 17, 2018
Spence
Categories: 
Chet Buchanan Show
Features
Spence

I've been in Vegas for years and have always claimed that we had the worst drivers in the country. My reasoning was logical. We're a transient city so, I theorized, that we're filled with the largest collection of bad drivers from all over the country. 

There's an annual study that takes the 75 biggest cities in America, and ranks them according to how bad the average driver is. They look at things like how many accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs people had over the last year. Plus, stuff like how many people got pulled over for texting-and-driving. 

Vegas? We were in the Top 10 for BEST drivers. Whaaaaat!?!?!?!?

According to this year's results, the worst drivers in America live in or around Omaha, Nebraska. But California has five cities in the top 10. Anyone who goes to Cali for the weekend is well aware of how bad drivers in the Golden State.  Here's the list.

1.  Omaha.  It was 8th last year.
2.  Riverside, California.
3.  Sacramento, California.
4.  Columbus, Ohio.
5.  San Francisco.
6.  San Diego
7.  Charlotte, North Carolina.
8.  Portland, Oregon.
9.  Los Angeles.
10.  Salt Lake City. 

Out of the 75 biggest cities, the BEST drivers supposedly live in Orlando, Miami, El Paso, Detroit, and Little Rock, Arkansas. 

See the full study here.

 

Tags: 
bad drivers
study
Omaha
Las Vegas
Los Angeles

Recent Podcast Audio
15 Pretty Good Minutes of the Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 121 The Chet Buchanan Show
The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 121 The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of the Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 120 The Chet Buchanan Show
Chet's Friend Let's her Ex Slide Into the DMs. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 119 The Chet Buchanan Show
Spence is Alone on the Kylie Jenner Island, McKenna Robert on the Phone after Movie Premiere The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes