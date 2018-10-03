Hockey Returns Tomorrow

Since the debut of the Vegas Golden Knights, I have written and produced countless songs pertaining to our NHL franchise and its fans. From a song about my playoff beard to my distress about not being able to get Stanley Cup Playoff tickets. To get you ready for the Knights' season #2 home opener against the Philadelphia Flyers, here is a countdown of my favorite VGK songs.

I only threw this one together as the Knights began the preseason. There isn't one, single person that seems to dislike #29, Marc-Andre Fleury. So, he should probably have his own song, right? This is "SuperGoldenKnightaliciousFleuryIsTheMostest."

What Will I Do Without Hockey?

