With Christmas approaching fast, it was time for a new song about jolly old St. Nick. Sure, "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town," and "Here Comes Santa Claus" are classics but they were first recorded in 1934 and 1947 respectively. Your guy Spence has come to the rescue with a parody of Camila Cabello's hit, "Havana." This is "Santa Ooh Na Na." Merry Christmas.