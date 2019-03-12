Hendersonians Are Happier

Every year, the website WalletHub ranks 182 of the largest cities in America from the happiest to the least happiest. And half of the ten happiest cities this year are in California.The rankings are based on 31 factors, including life satisfaction, depression rates, participation in sports, life expectancy, job security, weather and the number of parks nearby.

Apparently, here, in the Las Vegas Valley, we are miserable. All three of our cities rank in the bottom half. What is also fascinating is that if all these California cities rank in the top ten and they are so happy then why are all those Californians moving HERE?

Las Vegas proper came in at 155 or 28th least happy. North Las Vegas was at 154 and Henderson was ranked highest for happiness at 113. And to add serious insult to injury, Reno came in at 77. We're calling BS on this one!

The ten happiest cities are:

Plano, Texas...Irvine, California...Madison, Wisconsin...Fremont, California...Huntington Beach, California...Fargo, North Dakota...Grand Prairie, Texas...San Jose, California ...Scottsdale, Arizona and San Francisco, California.

And the ten least happy are:

Detroit...Toledo...Charleston, West Virginia...Birmingham, Alabama...Cleveland...Gulfport, Mississippi...Little Rock, Arkansas...Huntington, West Virginia...Newark, New Jersey and Mobile, Alabama.

Where does your hometown rank? See the full list here.