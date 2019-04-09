Gymnast Dislocates Both Knees

A super-gruesome injury occurred this past Friday at an NCAA gymnastics regional event in Louisiana. A senior from Auburn University named Samantha Cerio came down after a double handspring and both her legs bent backwards at the knees. At first, people thought she'd broken both her legs.The video has been online since at least Saturday, but for some reason it really blew up yesterday. 

***WARNING: if you're not a fan of legs bending the wrong way videos...don't watch this.

Luckily for Samantha, nothing is broken. But she did dislocate both knees, and she tore multiple ligaments.  She needed surgery, and she has officially retired from the sport. But don't worry about Samantha's future. She's an aerospace engineering major with a 3.48 GPA, and when she graduates in May she already has a job lined up at Boeing.

