Grasshopocalypse!
From the Twisted mind of Spence
July 29, 2019
Like locusts, a biblical-like plague has set upon the Las Vegas Valley. Millions of grasshoppers have invaded. Is it the end days for Sin City. From the twisted mind of Spence, it's Grasshopocalypse!!!
