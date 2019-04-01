Golden Knights, Sharks to Battle in Playoffs Again

What the early stages of a rivalry looks like

April 1, 2019
Spence
Categories: 
Chet Buchanan Show
Features
Sports

If Saturday night's brawl in the Shark Tank between the Vegas Golden Knights and San Jose Sharks is any indication, their first round playoff series will be brutal. Despite the 4-3 OT loss, VGK took the season series 2-1-1.  

Sunday's Sharks loss to Pacific Divsion champs, Calgary, 5-3, sealed the Knights-Sharks playoff redux. Calgary's win also netted them the Western Conference giving the Flames home ice through the first three rounds of the playoffs.

In last year's 2nd round matchup, the Golden Knights outlasted the Sharks in a hard-fought six games sending VGK to the Western Conference Finals and, of course, well, we are all aware of what happened after that.

The Sharks will have home ice with the series beginning in San Jose on either Wednesday or Thursday April 10th & 11th. Games 3, 4 and 6 will be in the Fortress.

The current playoff matchups:

Western Conference                   Eastern Conference

Colorado @ Calgary                     Carolina @ Tampa Bay                                                     
Dallas @ Winnipeg                       Columbus @ Washington 
Vegas @ San Jose                        Toronto @ Boston
St. Louis @ Nashville                    Pittsburgh @ NY Islanders

 

 

 

 

 

Tags: 
San Jose Sharks
Vegas Golden Knights
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs

Recent Podcast Audio
Lil' Jess Got Her Butt Touched This Weekend. Kayla's Joke is a Cliff Hanger. The Chet Buchanan Show
KLUC
Lavar Ball Interview 98.5 KLUC On Demand
Spence Might Be One Of The Pickiest Eaters EVER. Gary Spivey Calls The Show. The Chet Buchanan Show
Gary Spivey on The Chet Buchanan Show: Thursday, March 28th The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 258 The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 257 The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes