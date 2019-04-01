Golden Knights, Sharks to Battle in Playoffs Again

If Saturday night's brawl in the Shark Tank between the Vegas Golden Knights and San Jose Sharks is any indication, their first round playoff series will be brutal. Despite the 4-3 OT loss, VGK took the season series 2-1-1.

Sunday's Sharks loss to Pacific Divsion champs, Calgary, 5-3, sealed the Knights-Sharks playoff redux. Calgary's win also netted them the Western Conference giving the Flames home ice through the first three rounds of the playoffs.

In last year's 2nd round matchup, the Golden Knights outlasted the Sharks in a hard-fought six games sending VGK to the Western Conference Finals and, of course, well, we are all aware of what happened after that.

The Sharks will have home ice with the series beginning in San Jose on either Wednesday or Thursday April 10th & 11th. Games 3, 4 and 6 will be in the Fortress.

The current playoff matchups:

Western Conference Eastern Conference



Colorado @ Calgary Carolina @ Tampa Bay

Dallas @ Winnipeg Columbus @ Washington

Vegas @ San Jose Toronto @ Boston

St. Louis @ Nashville Pittsburgh @ NY Islanders