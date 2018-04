The Golden Knights Playoff Schedule

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings

The first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin for your Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena. Here is the schedule as released by the NHL.

Wednesday, April 11, 7:00 p.m.: Kings at Golden Knights

Friday, April 13, 7:00 pm.: Kings at Golden Knights

Sunday, April 15, 7:30 p.m.: Golden Knights at Kings

Tuesday, April 17, 7:30 p.m.: Golden Knights at Kings

Thursday, April 19, TBD (if necessary): Kings at Golden Knights

Saturday, April 21, TBD (if necessary): Golden Knights at Kings

Monday, April 23, TBD (if necessary): Kings at Golden Knights