Golden Knights Can Clinch Tonight

Vegas travels to Colorado

March 27, 2019
Spence
Chet Buchanan Show
Features
Sports

One point. One point is all that separates the Vegas Golden Knights from clinching a second straight NHL playoff run. A win, in any fashion, tonight against the Colorado Avalanche would seal the deal.

The Knights had a chance to clinch in St. Louis Monday but fell to the Blues, 3-1. Last night, all that was needed was a Chicago win over Arizona to ice it...but nope. The Coyotes shutout the Blackhawks 1-0.

Colorado is fighting for its playoff life, presently tied with the Coyotes with 81 points for the last Western Conference wild card spot.

Vegas' most likely playoff scenario, will be a Pacific Division matchup against second place San JoseThe Sharks maintain a 5 point lead on the Knights with six games remaining, including one more face off between the rivals on March 30. VGK has won two of the previous 3 meetings this season.

Here are the current NHL Matchups:

Eastern Conference                                                                                     Western Conference

Montreal @ Tampa Bay                                                                                  Colorado @ Calgary
Toronto @ Boston                                                                                           Vegas @ San Jose
Carolina @ Washington                                                                                  Dallas @ Winnipeg
Pittsburgh @ NY Islanders                                                                             St. Louis @ Nashville

NHL
playoffs
San Jose Sharks
Vegas Golden Knights

