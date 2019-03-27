Golden Knights Can Clinch Tonight

One point. One point is all that separates the Vegas Golden Knights from clinching a second straight NHL playoff run. A win, in any fashion, tonight against the Colorado Avalanche would seal the deal.

The Knights had a chance to clinch in St. Louis Monday but fell to the Blues, 3-1. Last night, all that was needed was a Chicago win over Arizona to ice it...but nope. The Coyotes shutout the Blackhawks 1-0.

Colorado is fighting for its playoff life, presently tied with the Coyotes with 81 points for the last Western Conference wild card spot.

Vegas' most likely playoff scenario, will be a Pacific Division matchup against second place San Jose. The Sharks maintain a 5 point lead on the Knights with six games remaining, including one more face off between the rivals on March 30. VGK has won two of the previous 3 meetings this season.

Here are the current NHL Matchups:

Eastern Conference Western Conference

Montreal @ Tampa Bay Colorado @ Calgary

Toronto @ Boston Vegas @ San Jose

Carolina @ Washington Dallas @ Winnipeg

Pittsburgh @ NY Islanders St. Louis @ Nashville