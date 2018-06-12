Golden Knight To Tie The Knot
Eric Haula is engaged
Golden Knights forward, Erik Haula proposed to his girlfriend of seven years, Kristin Boege, at Mt. Charleston over the weekend. The couple met in Minnesota.
Haula tallied 55 points with 29 goals in his first season away from his former team the Minnesota Wild.
Mrs. Haula has a real good ring to it -- #shesaidyes
A post shared by Erik Haula (@ehaula) on
Secret’s out! I was able to capture this magical moment. This is why I LOVE what I do. I will never forget how emotional Erik was and how teary eyed I became behind my lens. This proposal was so real & raw and I feel so honored to have been there to photograph it. Congrats Kristen & Erik! Here’s to a {golden} lifetime together. --✨--
A post shared by Britany Maxwell (@thelightandthelove) on
WE’RE ENGAGED!!! This guy goes above and beyond (how he pulled yesterday off ----) in everything he does and I couldn’t be more lucky to call him my future husband ♥️ My heart is exploding from the relationship and all the friendships we have built together the last 6 and a half years. We are so blessed to be surrounded by SO MUCH LOVE & support and living this crazy thing we call life in the fast lane! @ehaula you are my very best friend and greatest adventure. Here’s to forever baby! -- • • Also, @thelightandthelove you are AMAZING! --
A post shared by Kristen Boege (@kboegz) on