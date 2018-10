If you can't get the "Baby Shark" song out of your head...you know...the "doo doo doo doo doo doo" song, my Song of the Week will not help. I believe it was time for a remix. I mean two amazing things...baby sharks AND the Golden Knights...are you kidding me?

Enjoy my Song of the Week for October 5, 2018, "Go Knights Go! (Baby Shark Remix)".