Gift Cards to Recycle Your Used Car Seats

September is National Baby Safety Month and Target and Walmart have stepped up to keep car seats out of landfills with car seat trade-in events.

At Target rom Sept.3 through Sept. 13 when you bring your old car seat to guest services, you will receive a 20 percent coupon off select baby gear including car seats and stollers. The coupon is good through Sept. 14. Target will accept and recycle all types of car seats, including infant seats, convertible seats, car seat bases, harness or booster car seats and car seats that are expired or damaged. All Target stores in Las Vegas are participating.

Walmart's offer is valid from Sept. 16 through Sept. 30. Take your unused car seat to the customer service desk and receive a $30 gift card that can be used any way you would like, either online or in the store. There is a two gift card limit per household. For participating stores in Las Vegas click here